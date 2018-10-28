Laura Prepon shares baby Ella photo for first time on social media

Actors Ben Foster (L) and Laura Prepon attend the 32nd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 25, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon arrive at "The Hero" New York premiere on June 7, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Laura Prepon has shared a photo of her first child with husband Ben Foster. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Laura Prepon has shared for the first time on social media a photo of her daughter Ella, who dropped by to see her work on the Netflix series, Orange is the New Black.

"Visit from my little one on set while directing ths episode of #OITNB. #FemaleFilmmakerFriday #orangefamily," she captioned the image of her holding her blonde daughter whose face is turned away from the camera. The toddler is wearing a white sweater and white booties.

Prepon and her husband, actor Ben Foster, welcomed their first child in August 2017.

E! News reported the girl's name and said Friday's photo marked her social media debut.

Prepon and Foster announced they had married in June.