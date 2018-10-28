Laura Prepon shares baby Ella photo for first time on social media

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Laura Prepon has shared for the first time on social media a photo of her daughter Ella, who dropped by to see her work on the Netflix series, Orange is the New Black.
"Visit from my little one on set while directing ths episode of #OITNB. #FemaleFilmmakerFriday #orangefamily," she captioned the image of her holding her blonde daughter whose face is turned away from the camera. The toddler is wearing a white sweater and white booties.
Prepon and her husband, actor Ben Foster, welcomed their first child in August 2017.
E! News reported the girl's name and said Friday's photo marked her social media debut.
Prepon and Foster announced they had married in June.
