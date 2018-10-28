Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford dress as rock stars for Halloween party

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit in New York City on May 7. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Supermodel Cindy Crawford shared on Twitter this weekend a photo of her with her husband and their children dressed as rock stars for a Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

Crawford, 52, posted the image Saturday.

She is pretending to be Debbie Harry in the snapshot, while her spouse Rande Gerber, 56, is dressed as David Bowie's stage persona Ziggy Stardust. Their 17-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, is made up to look like Joan Jett and their 19-year-old son Presley is wearing jeans, a T-shirt, rosary beads and a head scarf.

People.com said other guests at Friday's Casamigos tequila company bash included Harry Styles, Sean Combs, Dave Grohl, French Montana, Olivia Munn, Zoë Kravitz, Michelle Trachtenberg, Ed Norton, Kelsey Grammer, Will Forte, Ryan Seacrest, Jeff Probst, Brandi Glanville, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, and Nicky and Paris Hilton.