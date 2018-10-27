Jenna Dewan files for divorce from Channing Tatum

Cast member Channing Tatum and his wife, actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum, attend the "Hail, Caesar!" premiere in Los Angeles on February 1, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Channing Tatum, the voice of Migo in "Smallfoot," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on September 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jenna Dewan has filed for divorce from Channing Tatum, her husband of nearly nine years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Former World of Dance host Jenna Dewan filed for divorce from actor Channing Tatum in Los Angeles Friday.

Dewan cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, TMZ reported. She also requested spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum agreed to joint custody of Everly, but is trying to block the court's ability to award Dewan spousal support.

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation in April after nearly nine years of marriage.

Earlier this month, media reports said Tatum is dating singer Jessie J.