Movie streaming service FilmStruck to shut down Nov. 29

Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro attends the jury photo call at the 75th Venice Film Festival on August 29. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oscar-winning writer-director Barry Jenkins was one of the FilmStruck fans to take to Twitter to mourn the streaming service's impending shutdown. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- FilmStruck, the streaming home of hundreds of classic, arthouse, independent and foreign films, is to cease operations on Nov. 29.

"We're incredibly proud of the creativity and innovations produced by the talented and dedicated teams who worked on FilmStruck over the past two years," a press release said. "While FilmStruck has a very loyal fanbase, it remains largely a niche service. We plan to take key learnings from FilmStruck to help shape future business decisions in the direct-to-consumer space and redirect this investment back into our collective portfolios."

Variety.com reported the shutdown is part of a reorganization effort now that WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T.

Oscar-winning filmmakers Barry Jenkins and Guillermo del Toro were quick to voice their support of the streaming service Friday.

"I went into @FilmStruck a little under the weather and before taping anything received a homemade fennel and pea shoot soup, like... these were flesh and blood people who really, truly cared about the work they were doing and the people who made and appreciated film," Jenkins tweeted.

"We will find a way to bring it back- We will!" del Toro vowed in his own post.

Criterion Channel replied to del Toro with, "We will!" FilmStruck is the streaming home of Criterion's library.