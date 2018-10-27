Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne to star in Netflix's 'Lost Girls'

Dean Winters arrives at the premiere of "Sinatra All or Nothing at All" in New York City on March 31, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gabriel Byrne arrives for the world premiere of "Emotional Arithmetic" on closing night of the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 15, 2007.File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Amy Ryan is to star in the Netflix film "Lost Girls." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Amy Ryan, Gabriel Byrne and Dean Winters have signed on for roles in Liz Garbus' Netflix film, Lost Girls.

"The story, both a true crime story and a strong character piece follows Mari Gilbert as she relentlessly drives law enforcement agents to search for her missing daughter and in the process sheds light on a wave of unsolved murders of young female sex workers on the South Shore barrier islands of Long Island," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

Garbus is best known for her Oscar-nominated documentary, What Happened, Miss Simone?

Lost Girls marks her narrative feature debut. It is based on Robert Kolker's nonfiction book by the same name.

"I was lucky enough to spend time with Mari Gilbert before her death to discuss our project, her hopes, and her ongoing pursuit of justice. My hope is that Lost Girls honors Mari's memory and continues her fight for justice and truth, a fight she shared with so many women whose stories are part of this film," Garbus said in a statement Friday.

The film's ensemble will include Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Oona Laurence, Reed Birney, Miriam Shor, Kevin Corrigan and Rosal Colon.