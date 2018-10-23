Left to right, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella arrive on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- WWE superstars, including John Cena, Ronda Rousey and The Usos, posted on Twitter and Instagram words of encouragement for Roman Reigns after The Big Dog announced that he has leukemia.

Reigns made his announcement Monday on Raw during an emotional speech. Reigns told fans he had been living with leukemia for 11 years and that he will be taking a leave of absence from WWE to battle it once again.

Reigns relinquished his Universal Championship and was greeted by his Shield partners Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

"'Courage - strength in the face of pain or grief.' You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp," Cena said.

"Life is a fight from the second you take your first breath,till the moment you exhale your last...theres a huge void left without Roman Reigns...but this is the fight Joe Anoa'i was always destined to win," Rousey, the Raw Women's Champion said using Reigns' real name. Rousey also provided a link to donate to the Leukemia Research Foundation.

The Usos, consisting of twins Jimmy and Jey Uso, are cousins to Reigns. "We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman," the tag team said alongside a family photo of the trio as kids.

"A warrior, through and through. @WWERomanReigns, your entire #WWE family stands with you. #ThankYouRoman," WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said.

Braun Strowman, one of Reigns' longtime rivals in the ring, also showed support and referred to Reigns as a friend. "I've been in many wars with this man. He's been my biggest rival on tv!!!! But behind the scenes he's one of my closest friends!!!!" Strowman said.

"He's is one of the toughest men I've ever met and I have no doubt he'll kick leukemia's ass and and be back to battling with me soon and I can't wait. You and your family are in my prayers. Love you Big UCE!!!!! #FUCancer," he continued.

"You're in our thoughts & prayers Joe. You are our Superman! Forever and always! You have an army people standing behind you ready to support and fight with you!" Nikki and Brie Bella said.

"I've never seen the air sucked out of a locker room like it was tonight. Our thoughts and prayers are with Roman and his family. #ThankYouRoman," Daniel Bryan said following Reigns' speech.

"@WWERomanReigns YOU gave us the gift of your work ethic in NXT. You gave us the gift of your athleticism & determination in the ring. You gave us the gift of your knowledge in the locker room. But your comeback match will be the greatest gift of all. We are all looking fwd to it," Charlotte Flair said.

"@WWERomanReigns you are the definition of what it means to be a leader and a champion and one of the toughest lads on the planet. We are all behind you and sending love. You will beat this. #ThankYouRoman," Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch said.

".... He will fight, he will win, he will return stronger, and I will be waiting....," Samoa Joe, another star known for his battles with Reigns said.