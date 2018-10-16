Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey demanded to hear an explanation from The Bella Twins on Raw, one week after she was betrayed by Nikki and Brie.

Rousey confronted The Bellas Monday night who explained their attack was due to not receiving any respect from the WWE newcomer.

Rousey then made things personal and brought up Nikki's previous relationship with John Cena and said Brie steals wrestling moves from her husband Daniel Bryan.

"The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John Cena's bedroom," Rousey said to Nikki. "And he eventually threw you out of that exact same door,"

The Bella Twins summoned a security team to help them approach Rousey who quickly attacked and took down the hired men in short order. The Bella Twins had already retreated once the fighting was over. Rousey will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Nikki at WWE Evolution on Oct. 28.

Also on Raw, The Shield, which consists of Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, prevailed over Braun Strowman and Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in the main event.

The match came after Rollins defeated McIntyre with help from Ambrose for a spot in the World Cup Tournament at Crown Jewel. Ziggler then defeated Ambrose for a spot in the tournament which led to issues between Ambrose and Rollins.

Rollins and Ambrose got into a shoving match during the main event after Ziggler had pushed Rollins into Ambrose. The Shield recovered, however, with help from Reigns who cleared the ring with a number of Superman Punches.

Reigns was also able to dodge McIntyre's Claymore which ended up striking Strowman instead. The Shield ended the match by delivering a Triple Powerbomb to Ziggler for the three count. Strowman, afterwards, was angry and attacked Ziggler with a Running Powerslam. McIntyre took issue with the attack and delivered another Claymore to the Monster Among Men, this time on purpose.

Other moments from Raw included Nia Jax and Ember Moon defeating a returning Tamina and Dana Brooke; Finn Balor defeating Jinder Mahal; Bobby Lashley defeating Tyler Breeze; Natalya defeating Ruby Riott; Apollo Crews attacking Elias after a performance; Kurt Angle returning from vacation and attacking acting general manager Baron Corbin after Corbin attempted to put him in a match against AOP; and Alexa Bliss and Mickie James getting into a war of words with WWE legends Trish Stratus and Lita.