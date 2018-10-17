Smackdown 1000: Batista has tense reunion with Triple H

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Multiple WWE legends, Hall-of-Famers and those who have helped carry the blue brand over the years returned for the 1,000th episode of Smackdown.

The biggest return on Tuesday was the appearance of Batista, also known as Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, who reunited in the middle of the ring with his former Evolution partners Triple H, Randy Orton and Ric Flair.

The four men discussed their time together in Evolution and how it led to their many accomplishments.

When Batista got on the microphone, The Animal praised Orton and Flair, but then created a tense situation when he got to Triple H.

"There is nothing, nothing that this man hasn't done in this business. Except beat me," Batista said.

Batista and Triple H stared each other down as Flair got in the middle to try and diffuse the situation. Eventually, Batista and Triple H hugged it out. Perhaps, a match between the ring veterans is in the cards.

Hall-of-Famer Edge hosted his talk show The Cutting Edge with special guests Charlotte Flair and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch during the show.

Edge met with Lynch first as the Rated R Superstar tried to reason with the champ and explain how her destructive path would lead to her being alone. The Irish Lass Kicker did not take too kindly to Edge's words and poked fun at his career-ending neck injury.

Charlotte arrived onto the scene and attacked Lynch, leading a brawl on the Cutting Edge set. It took multiple WWE officials and referees to break up the fight. Lynch defends her Smackdown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair in the first-ever Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Evolution on Oct. 28.

Other returning WWE legends included Rey Mysterio who defeated United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a spot in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel; The Undertaker who said his rivals Triple H and Shawn Michaels will rest in peace at Crown Jewel; and Big Show, who interfered in the Smackdown Tag Team title match between The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro.

Big Show Choke Slammed Kofi Kingston through the announcer's table at ringside which distracted Big E. Sheamus then delivered a Brogue Kick to Big E to win his team the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon danced with his children Shane and Stephanie; WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan lost to The Usos in a tag team match; and The Miz defeated Rusev for a spot in the World Cup tournament.

The Rock, who was not present at Smackdown 1000, tweeted about the night he came up with the catchphrase "Smackdown."

"Huge #SD1000 congrats to my @WWE family! Fun fact, in 1998, I said to @VinceMcMahon 'I'm gonna use the word 'Smackdown' tonight in my promo'. He said what's that mean? I said it means I'm gonna whup some ass. He belly laughed and said say it! The rest was history! #IfYaSmell," The Rock said.