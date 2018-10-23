Ryan Reynolds (L) is joined by his wife Blake Lively (R) and their daughters during an unveiling ceremony honoring Reynolds with the 2,596th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ryan Reynolds (R) posted on social media that he celebrated his birthday with wife Blake Lively (L) by voting. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds celebrated his birthday on Tuesday by filling out an absentee ballot with his wife Blake Lively.

"Best birthday ever ever. I have a new favorite four letter word. #JustVoted @WhenWeAllVote," the actor said on Twitter alongside a photo of himself posing with Lively as the pair hold up mail-in ballots.

The couple smiles in the photo, surrounded by colorful balloons.

"Happy Birthday to 2018's Sexiest Voter Alive @vancityreynolds #justvoted #absenteeballot party!" Lively posted on Instagram alongside a similar photo.

Reynolds, born in 1976, turned 42 Tuesday.

Reynolds' friend Hugh Jackman also wished the Hollywood star a happy birthday alongside a photo of the pair hugging each other.

"Because I'm told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you're NOT. @VancityReynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday," Jackman said.