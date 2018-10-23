Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Emilia Clarke, Amandla Stenberg

Ryan Reynolds arrives on the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26. The actor turns 42 on October 23. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Award at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17. The actor turns 32 on October 23. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Adlai E. Stevenson I, U.S. vice president under Grover Cleveland, in 1835

-- Pioneering college football coach John Heisman, for whom the Heisman Trophy is named, in 1869

-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873

-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893

-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905

-- Former Tonight Show host Johnny Carson in 1925

-- Pro golfer Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935 (age 83)

-- Brazilian soccer star Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in 1940 (age 78)

-- Author Michael Crichton in 1942

-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 64)

-- Singer Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 62)

-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1967 (age 61)

-- Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 59)

-- Television talk show host Nancy Grace, in 1959 (age 59)

-- Former football star Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 46)

-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 42)

-- Author and television personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 34)

-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 32)

-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 23)

-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 20)