Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Alan Jackson, Eminem

Alan Jackson performs on the NBC Today Show at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 17, 2015. The singer turns 60 on October 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Felicity Jones arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between in New York City on May 1. The actor turns 35. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo