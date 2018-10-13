Eminem performs at the 2014 Squamish Valley Music Festival (SVMF) in Squamish, British Columbia on August 10, 2014. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem is scheduled to sing the title track to the blockbuster movie Venom Monday atop New York's Empire State Building.

The performance will air on that night's edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is taping in Kimmel's native Brooklyn all next week. Live! is usually filmed in California.

Kimmel's guests for his East Coast shows include Adam Sandler, John Krasinski, Cardi B. and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The episodes will be recorded in front of a live studio audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House. This will be the fourth time Kimmel broadcasts his ABC talk show from BAM.