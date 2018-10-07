Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Thom Yorke, Toni Braxton

Thom Yorke with Radiohead performs on the bands 2012 tour opener at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on February 27, 2012. The singer turns 50 on October 7. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728

-- Danish atomic physicist Niels Bohr in 1885

-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897

-- Actor June Allyson in 1917

-- South African archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931 (age 87)

-- Television personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 76)

-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 67)

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 66)

-- Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 63)

-- Recording executive/television personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 59)

-- Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez in 1961 (age 57)

-- Singer Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 51)

-- Singer Thom Yorke in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 44)

-- Singer Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Kira Kosarin in 1997 (age 21)