Trending Stories

Jake Busey owes 'Stranger Things' role to 'The Frighteners'
Tina Turner says her husband gave her a kidney
Famous birthdays for Oct. 5: Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Steve Miller
Famous birthdays for Oct. 6: Ioan Gruffudd, Elisabeth Shue
'Hate U Give,' 'Under the Tuscan Sun' screenwriter Audrey Wells dead at 58

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

On This Day: Terrorists hijack Italian cruise ship
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Thom Yorke, Toni Braxton
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018
College Football Roundup: Texas stuns Oklahoma
MLB Postseason Roundup: Yankees bounce back, Astros take command
 
Back to Article
/