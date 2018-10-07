Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Thom Yorke, Toni Braxton

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Caesar Rodney in 1728
-- Danish atomic physicist Niels Bohr in 1885
-- Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad in 1897
-- Actor June Allyson in 1917
-- South African archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in 1931 (age 87)
-- Television personality Joy Behar in 1942 (age 76)
-- Oliver North, the former White House aide who became the center of the Iran-Contra controversy, in 1943 (age 75)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp in 1951 (age 67)
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin in 1952 (age 66)
-- Classical cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1955 (age 63)
-- Recording executive/television personality Simon Cowell in 1959 (age 59)
-- Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez in 1961 (age 57)
-- Singer Toni Braxton in 1967 (age 51)
-- Singer Thom Yorke in 1968 (age 50)
-- Actor Allison Munn in 1974 (age 44)
-- Singer Taylor Hicks in 1976 (age 42)
-- Actor Holland Roden in 1986 (age 32)
-- Actor Kira Kosarin in 1997 (age 21)