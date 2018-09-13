John Mellencamp performs at Farm Aid 2017 in Burgettstown, Pa., on September 16, 2017. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

John Mellencamp is set to go on tour starting in February. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- John Mellencamp has announced a new North American tour that will begin in February 2019 following the release of his upcoming 24th studio album, Other People's Stuff.

The tour, which will feature Mellencamp performing his classics along with new material, officially kicks off on Feb. 7 at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, Ind., before concluding on March 30 following a two-night stint at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Fla.

Mellencamp will also be performing in cities such as Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Baltimore, New York, St. Louis, Kansas City and Nashville, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale and VIP tickets will be available for purchase starting on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Every ticket purchased includes a physical copy of Other People's Stuff, which is set for release on Nov. 16.