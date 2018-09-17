Marvel Comics miniseries to star Black Panther foe Killmonger

Marvel Comics announced a new miniseries will explore the origins of Erik Killmonger, the villain played in the "Black Panther" film by Michael B. Jordan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Marvel Comics announced Killmonger, the perennial foe of super hero Black Panther, will star in his own miniseries from Bryan Edward Hill and Juan Ferreyra.

The five-part series, set for release Dec. 5, will be scripted by Hill with art from Ferreyra.

Hill said the series will explore the origins of Erik Killmonger, who was portrayed in the 2017 film version of Black Panther by Michael B. Jordan.

"I wanted to explore the choices and the failures that lead a person to dedicate their life to revenge and how that happens," Hill told Vulture. "Because with Erik, I feel like it's really a tragedy."

Hill said the series will begin with the future villain graduation from MIT and will follow the events that led to his confrontation with T'Challa, the Black Panther and king of the secretive African nation of Wakanda.

"Because to me the iconic fight between Erik Killmonger and T'Challa is tragic," he said. "It's something that shouldn't happen. It's a conflict that's borne from a tragic misunderstanding and a young man who was violently taken from his home."

A sequel to the film, Black Panther 2, is in the works, but a date has not announced. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year the timing of the sequel hinges on the availability of director Ryan Coogler, who helmed the hero's first outing.