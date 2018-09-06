Chadwick Boseman attends the Academy Awards on March 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Chadwick Boseman attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chadwick Boseman took home International Man of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was honored Wednesday with a top GQ award.

The 40-year-old American actor took home International Man of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London.

Boseman's Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, presented him with the award at the ceremony. Boseman thanked Hemsworth and GQ in a subsequent Instagram post.

"Good times, good people. I appreciate the love, @BritishGQ," the star wrote. "And to my friend @ChrisHemsworth, thank you for presenting me with the International Man of the Year Award. #GQAwards #BossxGQAwards."

Hemsworth congratulated Boseman in a post on his own account.

"Wakanda forever! Congrats to GQ's International Man of the Year, @chadwickboseman. @boss #BOSSxGQAwards #ThisIsBOSS #ManOfToday," he wrote.

British royal Prince Charles, singer John Legend and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya were among the other winners. GQ praised Boseman and Black Panther on its website for subverting Hollywood expectations.

"It showed a generation that they, too, could be superheroes," the post reads.

Boseman played the title character in Black Panther, which opened in theaters in February, and reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War. He will return as the character in an Avengers sequel next year.