'Avengers Assemble: Black Panther's Quest' to debut on Disney XD Sept. 23

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The animated series Marvel's Avengers Assemble: Black Panther's Quest is scheduled to premiere Sept. 23 on Disney XD.

Marvel released a minute-long preview on YouTube Friday.

"The Black Panther must decide his loyalties. Is he an Avenger first or King of Wakanda? As the mysterious Shadow Council rises to challenge Wakanda, T'Challa teams up with his sister Shuri to go on missions that no other Avenger can," a message accompanying the clip teased. "It's a globe-trotting journey of espionage and mystery as old foes resurface and new friends are made. In the end, Black Panther must balance defending his home and stopping threats before they start. Is he a sword or a shield? Only he can decide."

This is the fifth season of the Marvel's Avengers small-screen cartoon, but it is the first to spotlight T'Challa/Black Panther.

A live-action Black Panther movie starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o was a critically acclaimed blockbuster this spring, earning more than $1 billion at the global box office. It will debut Sept. 4 on Netflix.