Ellen Degeneres (R) and actress Portia De Rossi appear backstage during the People's Choice Awards in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ellen DeGeneres' Netflix stand-up comedy special is coming to the streaming service in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Ellen DeGeneres announced Tuesday that her stand-up comedy special will arrive on Netflix on Dec. 18.

DeGeneres made the announcement during the Season 16 premiere of her daytime talk show. The comedy special, her first in 15 years, will be titled Relatable.

"I mentioned that I worked a lot over the summer," the comedian said. "What I did was I went back to stand-up. I didn't do stand-up for 15 years and I decided... I just all of a sudden was like I miss stand-up, I want to do it. So I made a deal with Netflix. And I was working on stand-up all summer. I taped it in Seattle. This is the Benaroya Hall, where I was. It was so much fun. I loved it so much."

DeGeneres gave members of her live studio audience 65-inch TCL Roku televisions so they can view the comedy special.

Netflix also released a video on Twitter of DeGeneres seemingly talking to a number of her celebrity friends on the phone about the premiere date, including U2's Bono, Reese Witherspoon, former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey.