Karamo Brown of 'Queer Eye' recalls suicide attempt

Karamo Brown is urging people who feel hopeless and suicidal -- like he previously has -- to seek help. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Queer Eye star Karamo Brown posted on social media a video in which he details his own battle with mental illness, but says he is happy and healthy now after getting help.

"Today in 2006 I was sitting on my couch alone & attempted to commit suicide. In my mind life was over for me. But I got mental health support & worked each day to believe again. And here I am happy & healthy. I made it and If you're going through something you can make it too!" Brown captioned Thursday's Twitter clip.

In the video, he tells those who might feel hopeless: "Things do get better. If you get help and you do the work daily, your life can change. I'm living proof of that. And if you know someone in your life that's going through it, reach out to them. You could be their support."

He did not say how he tried to take his own life, but credited his friends for calling an ambulance, which took him to a hospital where he got the help he needed.

Brown is the culture expert for the makeover show Queer Eye, which has been renewed for a third season. He recently got engaged to his longtime boyfriend Ian Jordan.