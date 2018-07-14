'Queer Eye' gets a third season on Netflix

July 14 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its uplifting makeover series Queer Eye for a third season.

The show follows a team of miracle-workers known as the Fab Five who enthusiastically try to brighten the lives of people stuck in ruts and want help changing their appearances, homes, lifestyles and perspectives. The experts are Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion).

The first two seasons are now streaming on Netflix. Its stars said in February the series is intended to help people be their best selves, while also increasing acceptance of the LGBT community.

"Get in, henny! We're taking a road trip. Are you ready for Season 3? Kansas City, Missouri HERE. WE. COME," the Queer Eye Twitter account said Friday.

The message accompanied a brief video of an animated car -- with photos of the stars' heads popping out of it -- trekking across a U.S. map from Atlanta, Ga., to Kansas City, Mo.

"Season 3 baby!!! KANSAS CITY! I'm coming home Missouri!!! #queereye," Berk wrote in his own post.

"Love you guys so much @KaramoBrown @bobbyberk @tanfrance @antoni," Van Ess tweeted after the renewal was announced.