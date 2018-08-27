Kevin Smith celebrates 51-pound weight loss

Kevin Smith (L) with his daughter Harley Quinn Smith. The filmmaker has announced that he has lost 51-pounds since his heart attack in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith celebrated losing 51-pounds since having a massive heart attack in February on Instagram by posting a new photo of himself that highlights his weight loss.

"Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I'd had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me 'The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.' Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor's orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205," the filmmaker said on Sunday. He gave thanks to Weight Watchers and his daughter Harley Quinn Smith for helping him switch over to a plant-based diet.

"Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn't a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables)," he said before starting to thank fans.

"Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone's life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went!" Smith said.

Smith suffered the heart attack after performing a standup special. He decided to call an ambulance after feeling ill with doctors discovering that had a 100 percent blockage of his left anterior descending artery.

Smith has continued to document his recovery and weight loss on social media, posting in April that he had lost 26 pounds following the heart attack.