Kevin Smith says he has lost 26 pounds since heart attack

April 1 (UPI) -- Dogma and Clerks filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith says he has lost 26 pounds since a massive heart attack Feb. 26.

"Started March 8th and now 4 weeks later, I've lost a small child worth of weight! Doc told me to lose 50 pounds and I'm now over halfway to that goal! Ironically, this heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to my health!" Smith tweeted Friday.

The 47-year-old star was filming a new standup special in Glendale, Calif., when he started feeling ill and canceled his second show to head to the hospital. Doctors discovered Smith had a 100 percent blockage of his left anterior descending artery and underwent emergency surgery.

He has been recovering from his health crisis and spent a day last week at Disneyland in California with his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith and their daughter Harley Quinn Smith.