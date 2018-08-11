Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis

Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity Wars" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 23. Storyline: The actor turns 35 on August 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Songwriter Carrie Jacobs Bond ("I Love You Truly") in 1862

-- Art collector Joseph Hirshhorn in 1899

-- Author Alex Haley in 1921

-- Singer June Hutton in 1920

-- Actor Arlene Dahl in 1925 (age 93)

-- European socialite Claus von Bulow in 1926 (age 92)

-- Evangelist Jerry Falwell in 1933

-- Columnist Marilyn vos Savant ("Ask Marilyn") in 1946 (age 72)

-- Pop singer Eric Carmen, formerly of the Raspberries, in 1949 (age 69)

-- Apple computer co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1950 (age 68)

-- Professional wrestler/actor Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, in 1953 (age 65)

-- British singer/songwriter Joe Jackson in 1954 (age 64)

-- Political commentator David Brooks in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Viola Davis in 1965 (age 53)

-- TV show host Joe Rogan in 1967 (age 51)

-- Actor Will Friedle in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Chris Hemsworth in 1983 (age 35)

-- Political commentator Tomi Lahren in 1992 (age 26)

-- Actor/dancer Alyson Stoner in 1993 (age 25)