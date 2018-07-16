Hulk Hogan re-added to WWE Hall of Fame, meets with roster

July 16 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame following a three-year suspension that was imposed after the living legend was fired over his use of racial slurs.

"This second chance follows Hogan's numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame," WWE said in a statement Sunday.

Hogan was backstage during WWE's pay-per-view event Extreme Rules on Sunday where he apologized to the main roster of superstars for his rant, Wrestling Observer reported. Some wrestlers were reported to have cheered for Hogan and congratulated him.

Hogan confirmed he had a meeting with the WWE roster on Twitter. "Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I've been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother," he said.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, was fired from WWE in July 2015 after he was heard using racial slurs to describe his daughter Brooke's then beau in a 2012 sex tape. Hogan's name was taken away from the WWE website and he was no longer listed as a member of its Hall of Fame.