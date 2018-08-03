Aug. 3 (UPI) -- WWE Superstar Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, has been elected mayor of Knox County, Tenn., following a Thursday election.

Jacobs, who ran as a Republican, defeated Democratic nominee Linda Haney by earning nearly two-thirds of the nearly 80,000 total ballots cast, ESPN reported.

Jacobs had previously narrowly won the Republican primary election for mayor in Knox County by 17 votes in May. He will take over as mayor on Sept. 1.

"This professional wrestler got into a no-holds-barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious," Jacobs said to attendees at his election night watch party. "We were victorious."

As Kane, Jacobs is a former World Heavyweight Champion who was last seen competing in WWE at Extreme Rules in July where he and his Team Hell No partner Daniel Bryan lost to The Bludgeon Brothers.

Kane is known as the on-screen brother of The Undertaker who wears a signature red mask and is nicknamed The Big Red Machine.