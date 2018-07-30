Former WWE stars Nikolai Volkoff, Brian Christopher dead

July 30 (UPI) -- Former WWE stars Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Christopher both died Sunday, the company confirmed.

Volkoff, real name Josip Nikolai Peruzovic, died at the age of 70. No cause of death was announced.

Volkoff, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, was best known for teaming up with The Iron Sheik which led to the pair becoming WWE Tag Team Champions at the first WrestleMania in 1985.

Volkoff would sing the Soviet National Anthem before his matches, making him one of WWE's most memorable villains. He enjoyed battles against the likes of Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino and Sgt. Slaughter.

"MY BEST FRIEND. MY PARTNER. MY BROTHER. WE GET MORE HEAT THAN ANYONE ON EARTH. I TRUST HIM WITH MY LIFE. HE TAKE CARE OF ME WHEN I WAS DOWN. I MISS YOU FOREVER," The Iron Sheik said on Twitter alongside a photo of himself with Volkoff.

Christopher, full name Brian Christopher Lawler, died at the age of 46. He was best known as Too Cool member Grandmaster Sexay during WWE's lucrative Attitude Era.

Christopher is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler, a famous in-ring performer and color commentator.

He was an inmate at the Hardeman County jail where he was being held on DUI and evading arrest charges since July 7, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to CNN.

"Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived," the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. "Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon. At this time, we do not suspect foul play. However, our investigation remains active and ongoing."

Christopher was a WWE Tag Team Champion during his time with Too Cool alongside his partner Scotty 2 Hotty. The pair often teamed up with Hall of Famer Rikishi and were known for performing a dance routine after winning a match.