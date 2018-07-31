Nikki Bella (R) with John Cena. Bella has announced that the pair has officially parted ways. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Nikki Bella has announced that her and John Cena have officially parted ways after the WWE power couple seemingly left the door open for a reconciliation after their initial split in April.

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways," Bella said in a statement to People magazine.

"I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man," she continued. "I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

Cena, on Twitter, appeared to respond to the news of the official break up. "If you can learn something from your experiences, good and bad, you will live with little to no regret," he said.

Bella previously announced a split from Cena in April after a six-year relationship and a WrestleMania proposal. The split followed the third season debut of Total Bellas which featured the former Divas champion reconsidering her wedding because she wanted a child and Cena did not. Cena then appeared on Today in May and told hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford that he was willing to start a family with Bella.

The Season 3 finale of Total Bellas aired on Sunday and featured Bellas canceling her wedding plans for a second time.