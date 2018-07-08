Tom Holland praises Steve Ditko: 'He made so many people so happy'

July 8 (UPI) -- British actor Tom Holland took to Twitter this weekend to praise the late Steve Ditko, co-creator of the comic-book hero Spider-Man.

Holland, 22, is the current portrayer of the teen webslinger. He has played the role in the Avengers movies, as well as in Spider-Man: Homecoming and will soon be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"We all want to leave our mark on the world - this guy crushed it," Holland tweeted Sunday. "He made so many people so happy and changed lives - most of all, mine! Thank you Steve - your life lives on man, thank you #SteveDitko."

Ditko's death at the age of 90 was reported Friday. He was found unresponsive in his New York apartment June 29 by a social worker who was checking on him and died two days later. In addition to Spider-Man, Ditko also co-created Doctor Strange with Stan Lee.