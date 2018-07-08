Home / Entertainment News

Tom Holland praises Steve Ditko: 'He made so many people so happy'

By Karen Butler  |  July 8, 2018 at 3:44 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- British actor Tom Holland took to Twitter this weekend to praise the late Steve Ditko, co-creator of the comic-book hero Spider-Man.

Holland, 22, is the current portrayer of the teen webslinger. He has played the role in the Avengers movies, as well as in Spider-Man: Homecoming and will soon be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"We all want to leave our mark on the world - this guy crushed it," Holland tweeted Sunday. "He made so many people so happy and changed lives - most of all, mine! Thank you Steve - your life lives on man, thank you #SteveDitko."

Ditko's death at the age of 90 was reported Friday. He was found unresponsive in his New York apartment June 29 by a social worker who was checking on him and died two days later. In addition to Spider-Man, Ditko also co-created Doctor Strange with Stan Lee.

Trending Stories
Singer Keyshia Cole said she was 'trolling' with fake pregnancy announcement Singer Keyshia Cole said she was 'trolling' with fake pregnancy announcement
Famous birthdays for July 8: Kevin Bacon, Billy Crudup Famous birthdays for July 8: Kevin Bacon, Billy Crudup
Report: Keri Russell in talks for 'Star Wars' role Report: Keri Russell in talks for 'Star Wars' role
David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement
Joanna Gaines posts photo of Chip holding son Crew Joanna Gaines posts photo of Chip holding son Crew