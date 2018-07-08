'Ant-Man and the Wasp' tops the North American box office with $76M

July 8 (UPI) -- The Marvel superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $76 million during its first weekend in theaters, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Incredibles 2 with $29 million, followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at No. 3 with $28.6 million, The First Purge at No. 4 with $17.2 million and Sicario: Day of the Soldado at No. 5 with $7.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Uncle Drew at No. 6 with $6.6 million, Ocean's 8 at No. 7 with $5.3 million, Tag at No. 8 with $3.1 million, Won't You Be My Neighbor? at No. 9 with $2.6 million and Deadpool 2 at No. 10 with $1.7 million.