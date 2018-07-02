'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes celebrates birthday with Victor Houston

July 2 (UPI) -- Riverdale star Camila Mendes appears to have a new man in her life.

The actress spent the weekend celebrating her 24th birthday with rumored boyfriend Victor Houston in New York.

Houston shared a photo Saturday on Instagram of himself and Mendes in Montauk. The picture shows the pair smiling and striking a pose along the shoreline.

"Baby," Houston captioned the post.

Houston also shared a snapshot with Mendes on her birthday Friday.

"Happy birthday beautiful," he wrote.

Mendes and Houston were first linked in June after the actress posted a photo of Houston and another friend giving her a kiss on the cheek. E! News subsequently reported Mendes and Houston have been dating for two months.

Mendes and Houston reportedly attended neighboring high schools in Florida before reconnecting recently in New York. Sources said Mendes is making time for Houston as she films Riverdale Season 3.

Mendes plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, which is based on characters from Archie Comics. The CW series co-stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse.