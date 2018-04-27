Cardi B sued for $10M by former manager

April 27 (UPI) -- Cardi B is facing a $10 million lawsuit by her former manager Klenord 'Shaft' Raphael who started representing the rapper in 2015 until recently being replaced.

Raphael and his management company WorldStar Marketing Group, filed the claim Thursday and is suing Cardi B for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, declaratory judgment and defamation after the "Bodak Yellow" singer joined Solid Foundation last month. Solid Foundation is the management wing of Quality Control which is run by Kevin 'Coach K' Lee and Pierre 'Pee' Thomas, Variety reported.

Raphael says in the lawsuit that Cardi B's contract with Quality Control is not valid due to her pre-existing deal with him. Quality Control is the home of Cardi B's fiance Offset, best known as one third of rap group Migos. The pair are expecting a child together.

Lee, Thomas and publicist Patientce Foster are also named in the complaint that asks for judgement against Cardi B for an amount no less then $10 million.

"Since discovering Cardi B in 2015, Shaft has played an integral role in developing her music career and public image," a spokesperson for Raphael said in a statement to Billboard. "While he is proud of their successful collaborations as she evolved from Instagram influencer to music megastar, Shaft is disappointed by her actions to freeze him out of her career, which are detailed in the complaint. Shaft is confident that his lawsuit will validate his conduct and substantiate his legal claims."

Cardi B's debut album Invasion of Privacy recently topped the U.S. album charts.