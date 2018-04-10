Cardi B co-hosts 'The Tonight Show,' receives first baby gifts

April 10 (UPI) -- Cardi B became the first co-host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, days after the rapper announced she was pregnant with her first child following the release of her first album, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B, while displaying her baby bump, joined Fallon throughout the show including the talk show's opening monologue segment and while Fallon interviewed his guest, comedian John Mulaney.

Fallon told the the 25-year-old, who is expecting her child with her fiance Offset of Migos fame, that President Donald Trump was a huge fan and sent her a video message.

The clip was a montage of Trump singing the lyrics to Cardi B's hit single "Bodak Yellow" that was assembled by putting together various speeches from the president.

Cardi B, while meeting Mulaney, received a baby present from the stand-up star who gifted her a cardigan that he referred to as a "Cardi G."

"It's so cute!" Cardi B said.

Cardi B also posted on Instagram a baby gift basket she received from Fallon which included a cheetah-print sweater, a purple blanket, a glamorous looking bottle, his book, Everything is Mama and a teddy bear.