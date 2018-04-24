Home / Entertainment News

'Psych' alum Dule Hill marries 'Ballers' star Jazmyn Simon

By Wade Sheridan  |  April 24, 2018 at 1:11 PM
April 24 (UPI) -- Dule Hill of Psych and The West Wing fame has married Ballers actress Jamyn Simon, the actor confirmed on Instagram.

"If I could speak all the languages of all the lands throughout the world, I still would not be able to find the words to express the fullness of my love for you @JazmynSimon. #SimonSaysHill ...No... #SimonSAIDHill," Hill said Monday alongside a wedding photo of himself and Simon inside of a luxurious dining hall.

Hill, 42 and Simon, 33, announced their engagement in April 2017. Hill popped the question on a hot air balloon ride. The couple first met on the set of Ballers.

"I saw him, just me and him at the end of the table, and I was like, 'Oh, I know you. You're Dule!' And I went and we exchanged numbers and the rest is history," Simon previously said of their first meeting.

