Richard Gere, Alejandra Silva marry at secret wedding

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  April 24, 2018 at 10:28 AM
April 24 (UPI) -- Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva married this month at a secret wedding.

Hola! magazine reported the 68-year-old American actor and 35-year-old Spanish activist quietly tied the knot at a civil ceremony in early April. The couple plan to celebrate with family and friends May 6 in New York.

"I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought," Gere said.

People confirmed the news Monday, with a source saying Gere and Silva married "weeks ago."

"[They're] extraordinarily happy," the insider said. "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

Gere and Silva were first linked in mid-2015. Gere was previously married to Cindy Crawford and Carey Lowell, and shares 18-year-old son Homer with Lowell. Silva is parent to 5-year-old son Albert with ex-husband Govind Friedland.

"Following the path.. #together with my two boys #Albertino #Richardgere," she captioned a photo on Instagram of Gere and Albert in March.

