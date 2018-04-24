John Cena celebrates birthday by lifting weights

April 24 (UPI) -- John Cena celebrated turning 41 on social media by posting videos of himself lifting weights inside of a gym.
"41 years old. 160kg. NEVER let age define effort. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp #RAW," Cena said Monday alongside a clip of himself lifting a set of weights up to his shoulders.
"41 years old. 500lbs x3 "clean grip" deadlift. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp #RAW" he said in a second video of himself performing a deadlift.
Cena last competed in WWE at WrestleMania 34, where he lost to a returning Undertaker. He has not been seen on WWE programming since.
The professional wrestler and actor recently split from fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella after six years together. Cena famously proposed to Bella in the middle of a WWE ring last year at WrestleMania 33.
"Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way," he tweeted following news of the breakup.