Famous birthdays for April 23: John Cena, Chloe Kim

April 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- English playwright William Shakespeare in 1564

-- James Buchanan, 15th president of the United States, in 1791

-- Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Planck in 1858

-- Canadian Prime Minister/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lester Pearson in 1897

-- Actor/diplomat Shirley Temple Black in 1928

-- Distance runner/author Jim Fixx in 1932

-- Singer Roy Orbison in 1936

-- Actor Lee Majors in 1939 (age 79)

-- Actor David Birney in 1939 (age 79)

-- Actor Sandra Dee in 1942

-- Actor Herve Villechaize in 1943

-- Actor Joyce DeWitt in 1949 (age 69)

-- Documentarian Michael Moore in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor Jan Hooks in 1957

-- Actor Valerie Bertinelli in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor George Lopez in 1961 (age 57)

-- Actor Melina Kanakaredes in 1967 (age 51)

-- Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh in 1968

-- Comedian John Oliver in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Kal Penn in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor/wrestler John Cena in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Jaime King in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Dev Patel in 1990 (age 28)

-- Model Gigi Hadid in 1995 (age 23)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Chloe Kim in 2000 (age 18)