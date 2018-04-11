Peabody Award nominees include 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Better Call Saul'

April 11 (UPI) -- The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has announced its nominations for its upcoming 60th annual award show, including The Handmaid's Tale, Better Call Saul and Legion in its list of honorees.

The Jurors selected 60 nominees Tuesday across categories such as Children's and Youth Programming, Documentary, Entertainment, News, Public Service and Radio/Podcast. The nominees will be narrowed down to 30 winners who will be honored May 19 during an event hosted by Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Joining The Handmaid's Tale, Better Call Saul and Legion in the Entertainment category are Alias Grace, American Vandal, Bala Loca, Halt and Catch Fire, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, Insecure, Jazz Night in America, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, One Day at a Time, Saturday Night Live: Political Satire 2017, Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Place and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Andi Mack and A Series of Unfortunate Events are nominated in the Child and Youth Programming category while the documentary category includes City of Ghosts, Heroine(e), Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise, Planet Earth II and The Defiant Ones, among others.

The Peabody Awards recognize "the most compelling and empowering stories released in electronic media," the organization, based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, said.