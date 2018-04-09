Brooklyn Beckham spotted kissing model Lexi Wood

April 9 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Beckham appears to have a new love interest in his life.

People reported the 19-year-old British model got close to 20-year-old Canadian model Lexi Wood during an outing Saturday in Los Angeles.

Beckham was spotted kissing Wood at Hideaway at Suite X tattoo parlor in West Hollywood, according to Us Weekly. Wood hung out with Beckham as the star got a new tattoo from Doctor Woo.

Doctor Woo posted a photo Saturday on Instagram of the pinup girl he inked on Beckham's forearm.

"Classic Vargas pinup for a classic fella @brooklynbeckham," the tattoo artist captioned the picture.

Beckham was last linked to Chloe Grace Moretz, with whom he reconciled in August. Beckham celebrated his 19th birthday with Moretz in Paris in March, and has yet to announce a split from the 21-year-old actress.

"Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn," Moretz said in a post on Beckham's birthday.

Beckham, the son of retired soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, last shared a photo with Moretz on Valentine's Day in February.