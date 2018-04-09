Home / Entertainment News

Catherine Zeta-Jones steps out with lookalike daughter Carys

The actress shares Carys and son Dylan with husband Michael Douglas.
By Annie Martin  |  April 9, 2018 at 12:20 PM
April 9 (UPI) -- Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoyed an outing with her lookalike daughter Sunday.

The 48-year-old actress brought Carys, her 14-year-old daughter with husband Michael Douglas, to the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

Zeta-Jones and Carys both wore black ensembles and strappy sandals on the red carpet. The actress turned heads in a lace dress with a sheer skirt and sleeves, while Carys sported a floral top and pants.

People reported Zeta-Jones and Carys sat front row at the event. Actresses Diane Kruger, Dakota Fanning and Isabella Rossellini were among the other celebrities at the fashion show.

Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana shared a number of posts on Instagram, including a video of Zeta-Jones and Carys on the red carpet. Zeta-Jones re-posted the clip on her own account.

"Just arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana show with Carys. We are so excited," she wrote.

Zeta-Jones also shares 17-year-old son Dylan with Douglas, whom she married in November 2000. Zeta-Jones said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2017 that both of her kids want to go into show business.

"You know, I know it's going to be hard for them, because they've got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they're good!" the star said of her kids.

"I've had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't, so I just think that they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive," she added.

