Clooney pens letter to Parkland students ahead of march

March 23 (UPI) -- George Clooney has penned a letter to students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. who have been fighting for stricter gun control following a mass shooting.

The letter was published by The Guardian who are having student journalists from the school run the website in the lead up to their Saturday protest titled March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. The letter was a response to the students asking George and his wife Amal to be interviewed, which they declined.

"Thank you for your note and congratulations on the incredible work you and all of your fellow students are doing to make the country a safer place," George began the letter.

"Amal and I are 100% behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can't do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it's so much more effective if it's young people," he continued.

"Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you. You make me proud of my country again," he said.

George and Amal previously donated $500K to the gun control march. Oprah Winfrey then said she'd join the effort and match the contribution.

The shooting took place on Feb. 14 leaving 17 dead. Five students organized the rally in collaboration with Everytown for Gun Safety.