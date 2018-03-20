Dwayne Johnson buys dad a Cadillac following surgery

March 20 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson gifted his father, former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, a new Cadillac after he went through a hip replacement surgery.

"We all got daddy issues lol. My pops just had his hip replaced and called me and said 'Hey Mr. D the surgeon really feels like I should have a bigger car since my hip rehab.' I cut my dad off and just started laughing because I knew what he was hustling for," Dwayne said on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of his father next to his new ride at the Cadillac dealership.

"I said 'say no more..I got you.. just go down and pick out what you want' then we hung up and hours later I get this pic," Dwayne continued before discussing how his father, a WWE Hall of Famer, was tough on him as a kid.

"Hey my old man was a tough MF on me. He'd kick my ass from one side of the gym to the other for years. I hated it when I was a kid, but grateful for it as a man. Im lucky I could do this and thanks for the ass kickins," Dwayne said before noting, "#MyDoctorSaid #NewHipsAndWhips.

Dwayne recently made headlines for celebrating International Women's Day with his 2-year-old daughter Jasmine on Instagram.

The film star shares Jasmine with his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian. The couple announced in December, alongside a photo of Jasmine smiling in front of a Christmas tree, that they are expecting their second child together, also a girl.