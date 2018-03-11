Khloe Kardashian shares group photo from her baby shower

March 11 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram several photos from her baby shower this weekend.

"Had the most unbelievable baby shower - we felt so much love! #ad So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system. And special thank you to @Amazon for helping me bring it all together! More pictures to come! #AllOnAmazon #AmazonBabyRegistry," she captioned two photos of her with her sister Kourtney.

"Magical moments with the most magical women! I'll forever be in love with YOU!" she wrote in another message, which accompanied a group photo of her and Kourtney with their sister Kim, siblings Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner -- all wearing pink pajamas and nightgowns.

The women are standing in front of a neon sign that says, "Baby Thompson." Pink balloons decorate the walls behind them and cover the floor by their feet. The photo got more than 2 million likes in the first three ours it was online Sunday.

Kardashian, 33, confirmed her pregnancy in December and announced the child's gender on this month's Season 14 finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. This is her first child with her boyfriend, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson.