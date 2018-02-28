Khloe Kardashian visits Japan ahead of her baby's birth

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian is visiting Japan ahead of the birth of her first child.

The pregnant 33-year-old television personality was spotted with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian during an outing Tuesday in Tokyo.

Khloe, who is expecting with Tristan Thompson, enjoyed a daytime shopping spree with her siblings, according to TMZ. She showed off her baby bump in a formfitting blue minidress in the evening.

Khloe wore a high-necked look in a selfie she posted from her hotel. The photo shows the star making a kissy face as she uses a bear Snapchat filter.

"[Kisses] from Tokyo," she captioned the picture.

💋 from Tokyo A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 27, 2018 at 10:50pm PST

TMZ reported the Kardashian sisters are filming scenes for their E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Fans voiced concern on social media about Khloe traveling so close to her baby's birth.

"Why would you fly 17 hours over an ocean at 8 months???" one person questioned on Twitter.

"Woman I know you lead a busy life but you gotta slow down," another person advised. "I don't think you're even supposedly to be flying this far into pregnancy. You just need to rest and get a massage."

Khloe will announce her baby's sex on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is shown surprising Kourtney and Kim with the news in a preview for the episode.