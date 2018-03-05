'Monster Hunter World' becomes Capcom's best-selling game ever

March 5 (UPI) -- Video game maker Capcom -- known for iconic franchises such as Street Fighter and Resident Evil -- announced Monday that its new action role-playing game Monster Hunter World has become the best-selling title in the company's history.

Monster Hunter World, available for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One, has shipped 7.5 million units worldwide including digital download sales, Capcom said in a press release Monday.

The game was previously named the fastest-selling game in Capcom's history after it was released in January. Capcom's previous best-seller was 2009's Resident Evil 5, which had shipped 7.3 million copies as of December.

Monster Hunter World pits players against giant creatures that can be defeated alone or cooperatively with friends online in order to obtain stronger weapons and armor to take on tougher enemies. Monster Hunter World is the latest entry in the Monster Hunter series, which began in 2004, and the first entry to reach home consoles in nine years.

A version of the game will be made available for the PC at a later date.