Kat Dennings cast in ABC pilot based on 'How May We Hate You'

Feb. 16, 2018
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Kat Dennings will to star in an untitled ABC pilot based on book and blog How May We Hate You.

Dennings, who was given multiple pilot offers from broadcast networks, will play the female lead in the series and will serve as a producer, Deadline reported. The project is being penned by Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer and producer Justin Noble, who is executive producing.

The series will be a single-camera workplace comedy about two guest service associates who work at a high-end resort along with their co-workers and guests, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Dennings will star as Ellie who makes ends meet at the resort alongside her best friend Gabe after falling into debt from three different grad school attempts. Will Gluck, who helmed Peter Rabbit, is set to executive produce and direct the pilot.

The comedy is Dennings next television project following the cancellation of her series 2 Broke Girls which ran for six seasons on CBS.

