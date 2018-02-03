Legendary Temptations singer Dennis Edwards dies at 74

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Dennis Edwards, whose unmistakable voice of the Motown era led The Temptations for two decades, died at age 74.

Edwards would have turned 75 Saturday. He died Thursday night in Chicago of complications from meningitis, his family confirmed.

The Grammy Award-winner was famed for the group's hits including Cloud Nine, Papa was a Rollin' Stone and I Can't Get Next to You.

On Friday, the band paid tribute to Edwards on social media.

"Very sad to learn of the passing of our brother, Dennis Edwards. He is now at peace, and our love and prayers go out to his family. We acknowledge his extraordinary contribution to The Temptations legacy, which lives on in the music. Temptations Forever~Otis Williams."

Also paying tribute via Twitter Friday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

"He inspired millions around the world. We shall remember him," Jackson tweeted. "So talented. He is above #CloudNine, going higher."

Edwards joined The Temptations in 1968, replacing lead singer David Ruffin. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2013.

During his career, Edwards went solo with Motown Records. Don't Look Any Further, his first solo record, reached No. 2 on the R&B charts.