WWE's Enzo Amore suspended following sexual assault allegations

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- WWE Superstar and current Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has been suspended after being accused on Twitter of raping a woman in October.

Amore, real name Eric Arndt, is currently under investigation by police in Arizona for raping the unidentified woman, authorities confirmed to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The Phoenix police department said that the majority of the investigation is complete with police waiting on lab results.

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended," the company said in a statement Monday.

Amore was accused of rape on Monday by a Twitter user with the handle @MissGucciWitch."OKAY..it's been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore [also known as Eric Arden(sic)] & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices," she said.

"I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people."

The unidentified woman shared details of her encounter with Amore including how the wrestler made his sexual advances while she was incapacitated from drugs.

"I never would be this dramatic about something like this but I want you all to know that I would've left if I could," she said. "I was in psychosis- I had no idea what was going on. I remember bits & pieces & I have constant flashbacks."

Amore was scheduled to defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.