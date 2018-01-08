Home / Entertainment News

Former WWE star Christy Hemme gives birth to quadruplets

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 8, 2018 at 8:55 AM
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former WWE and TNA star Christy Hemme has given birth to quadruplets, three boys and one girl.

"Surgery went extremely well! Christy and all 4 babies are safe!" the professional wrestler said on Twitter recently alongside a photo of herself laying on a hospital bed while being surrounded by family.

The 37-year-old shares the newborns with husband Charley Patterson. The couple who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2015.

Hemme announced the names of the four newborns in a second tweet that featured individual photos of each child.

"Welcome to the world my sweet Hemme, Jagger, Quinn and Sunni. You are SOOOOOO LOVED. I am forever changed with the journey you have taken me on and I am excited to continue growing with you my loves!" she wrote.

Hemme joined WWE in 2004 when she became the inaugural Diva Search winner. She then moved over to TNA/Impact Wrestling in 2006 where she remained until her departure in 2016.

