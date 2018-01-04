Charlotte Flair, Bobby Roode join forces for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode have been announced as the latest pairing for WWE's upcoming Facebook exclusive tournament, the Mixed Match Challenge.

Smackdown Live general manger Daniel Bryan paired The Queen and The Glorious One together Wednesday to represent team blue in the tournament after Raw general manager Kurt Angle put together the team of Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman.

"We'll work on the 'Woo,'" Flair said after meeting Roode who, in his excitement, began to yell the champ's signature catchphrase that she got from her father, the legendary Ric Flair.

"Let's get matching robes and win the Mixed Match Challenge!" she continued in reference to how both Superstars wear sparkling robes to the ring.

The Mixed Match Challenge will feature 24 male and female Raw and Smackdown Live Superstars teaming up together in order to win $100,000 for a charity of their choosing. The 12-week tournament will be broadcast on Facebook Watch starting Jan. 16, at 10 ET/7 PT.

"You don't scare me big boy," Bliss said to Strowman as they were paired together. "But if you just listen to me and do everything I say, we'll become the Mixed Match Challenge Champions."