Rose McGowan to appear in five-part E! documentary

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Actress Rose McGowan is set appear in a five-part documentary on E!, the network announced Tuesday

The five-part series titled Citizen Rose will air on E! beginning with a 2-hour premiere Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. followed by four additional episodes set to air in the spring.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival," McGowan said.

Citizen Rose will follow McGowan during the preparation for the release of her book Brave.

"As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere," she said. "E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a Brave life."

McGowan was at the center of the #MeToo movement near the end of 2017. She was among the several women named in a New York Times report that first outed Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct.

"Rose McGowan's courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abuser," Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president of development and production at E!, said. "We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman's world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change."

McGowan is set to executive produce the documentary along with Bunim/Murray Productions.